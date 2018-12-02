WWE News: UFC veteran takes a shot at Becky Lynch, labels The Man as "some jobber wrestler"

Will The Man respond to The American Gangster?

What's the story?

Former UFC fighter and current Bellator Heavyweight Chael Sonnen recently discussed the heated rivalry between WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion, Becky Lynch and current Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey.

Sonnen, who is also known for his notoriety and his trash talking, labeled Lynch as "some jobber wrestler" during his You're Welcome podcast.

In case you didn't know...

WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion, Becky Lynch was initially set to face Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey in a highly anticipated singles match at this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

However, due to Lynch suffering a concussion at the hands of Nia Jax during a Raw invasion angle prior to Survivor Series, WWE had to scrap the scheduled match between Rousey and Lynch, who was medically not cleared to compete, and replaced the Irish Lass Kicker with Charlotte Flair, who stepped up to challenge 'The Baddest Woman On The Planet' at Survivor Series.

The heart of the matter

During the recent edition of You're Welcome Podcast hosted by Chael Sonnen, the MMA veteran stated that he has been very pleased with the real-life direction WWE has been focusing on the storyline between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, who seemingly in Sonnen's mind, is some random jobber wrestler. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"Ronda Rousey is in some verbal dust up with some jobber wrestler that is accusing her, accurately, bringing real life into the storyline, but accusing her of hiding under her blanket and taking her ball and going home as soon as she had a defeat in mixed martial arts. And I think that's a really good storyline. But, whenever you have a worker — and I would provide you with her name if I had the foggiest idea of what it was, but whenever you have a worker that starts to bring in real life and reality, it's usually incumbent on the other worker to have to answer for it with a truthful answer."

In addition, Sonnen also said that Becky Lynch (who in Sonnen's case has been referred to as the "Jane Doe Jobber") has gained a lot of momentum and traction due to her being able to incorporate the harsh truth into her verbal attacks that she has recently launched against Ronda Rousey.

"'Jane Doe Jobber' is getting traction with this because she worked reality into the script. And it's like anything in life, guys, it's the truth that hurts! Somebody's telling lies about you? Eh, that's annoying. That doesn't hurt. It's the truth. And she's gonna gain traction with it, and she's gonna stay on Ronda, and it's not gonna go away whether it's scripted television, entertainment or not. And the good folks of WWE, contrary to what you believe, are not gonna hand Ronda the answers. They're just gonna hand her lines.

What's next?

Becky Lynch is currently scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Charlotte Flair and Asuka at the first-ever all women's TLC match. However, will 'The Man' respond to Chael Sonnen's comment, we'll have to wait and see!