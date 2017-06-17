WWE News: U.K. business owner offers to settle Raw logo dispute in ring

Has the WWE accepted the British business owner's challenge?

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy News 17 Jun 2017, 11:54 IST

Here is a comparison of the two logos

What’s the story?

According to a report from 411mania, the WWE has threatened legal action against a small company in the United Kingdom over a logo that it claims infringes on one of its logos for Monday Night Raw.

The company, Raw Motors, is a car and van hire company based in the English suburb of Colwick. The logo in question for WWE is not the current Raw logo but a version used previously.

“We have put everything we have got into this business, such as re-mortgaging the house,” said Alistair “Big Al” Rowarth, who owns the small business.

In case you didn’t know...

Issues related to copyrights and other intellectual material have continued to be part of business operations for WWE for quite some time. The company changed its name from WWF – then the World Wrestling Federation – to its current name after a lengthy battle with the World Wildlife Fund.

Additionally, the company has reportedly been in at least some degree of a dispute with Impact Wrestling over the “Broken” gimmick previously used by Matt and Jeff Hardy.

The heart of the matter

“Big Al” didn’t surrender his black and blue logo quietly. His original response to the WWE’s email request was to offer to settle the matter in the ring, even though he has no wrestling experience.

Noting that he had been mistaken for Batista in the past, Rowarth said that he wasn’t in the best shape.

“I will probably get battered, but I will wear the best outfit,” he said.

The WWE shut down that offer, calling it a “flippant response” to the issue.

What’s next?

Rowarth has said he will not change the name of his company but will re-design the logo. He has been given two months to complete this process, which will include bringing in about 60 vehicles to have the correct logo applied.

Author’s take

To be clear, even though Rowarth said it was a coincidence, the two logos are unmistakably similar. The lines connected to the “R” and “W” in each logo are almost identical, as is the shape of the “W” itself.

Regardless, you have to admire his boldness to issue an in-ring challenge.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com