WWE News: UK Champion Pete Dunne wants to fight Brock Lesnar

Pete Dunne won the UK Championship from Tyler Bate at NXT: Takeover Chicago.

by darshan.sheth News 23 Jun 2017, 20:26 IST

The Bruiserweight has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the WWE

What’s the story?

WWE United Kingdom Champion, Pete Dunne was recently a guest on Card Subject To Change Podcast. The Bruiserweight talked about a variety of topics on the podcast and also made a surprising revelation as to who he would consider his dream opponent.

In case you didn’t know...

Pete Dunne has been a huge name on the British independent wrestling scene for a few years. He competed in the United Kingdom Championship Tournament held by the WWE earlier this year.

Dunne, alongside his fellow British Strong Style stablemates signed with the company following the United Kingdom Championship Tournament. Dunne won the United Kingdom Championship by defeating his fellow British Strong Style stablemate, Tyler Bate at NXT: Takeover Chicago. He is in Triple H’s good books and has used the Pedigree in some of his indy matches outside the WWE.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Card Subject to Change podcast, Dunne revealed that his dream opponent would be none other than the WWE Universal Champion, the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. Dunne said that he liked the fact that people believe in him.

He also said that he tries to carry himself around like Lesnar and hopes to reach to The Beast’s level someday. He also said that this match wouldn’t be expected by a lot of people but would be one that he would love to have and said that it would surely be a good fight.

What’s next?

Dunne’s future role in the company is still unknown, however, he continues to compete in the well-known British promotion, PROGRESS Wrestling. On the other hand, Lesnar is set to defend his Universal Championship against Samoa Joe at the RAW exclusive pay-per-view, Great Balls of Fire.

Author’s take

Dunne is a ruthless and hard-hitting young man with a very bright future ahead of him. His characteristics are very similar to that of a young Brock Lesnar, one could even say that he is walking on The Beast’s footsteps.

A match between the two wouldn’t really be a hit amongst the casual fans but would be an interesting match-up for the hardcore fans.