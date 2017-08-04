WWE News: UK Championship to be defended at PROGRESS Wrestling event

The "Bruiserweight" Pete Dunne will defend his United Kingdom Championship against former rival Gentleman Jack Gallagher in NYC.

What's the story?

Recently, the WWE United Kingdom Championship was defended outside of a WWE ring for the first time. WWE has officially announced that this will happen again on August 12, 2017.

In case you didn't know...

At ICW's "Shug's House Party 4" WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne defended his title in a fatal 4-way against Wolfgang, BT Gunn and Trent Seven in Glasgow, Scotland. He wasn't the only WWE Superstar at the show as Noam Darr was also on the card in his ICW return.

The heart of the matter

WWE announced that on August 12th "The Bruiserweight" would once again defend his championship outside of WWE - this time for PROGRESS wrestling in New York City. Once again, he will not be the only face from WWE at the show because his opponent will be none other than Gentleman Jack Gallagher. Both men are no strangers to the promotion or each other and tickets to the show can still be purchased here.

What's next?

Pete Dunne will defend the title against Jack Gallagher at a PROGRESS Wrestling event in New York City on August 12, 2017.

Author's take

This is one of those times where I officially get jealous of everyone who is attending this show. Jack Gallagher initially defeated Pete Dunne at a PROGRESS wrestling show in order to qualify for CWC tournament, which of course led to him becoming a member of the cruiserweight division.

Pete Dunne had to wait for his turn in the United Kingdom Tournament and while we don't see him on tv every week, he is the current United Kingdom Champion. Both men have come a long way since their last encounter, so everyone attending PROGRESS Wrestling on August 12th at the Elmcor in the NYC is in for a treat.

