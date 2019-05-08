WWE News: Unaired segment from this week's RAW revealed

WWE often puts forth interesting segments during RAW and SmackDown commercial breaks, for the fans in attendance at the venues

What's the story?

The WWE has now put forth a video on its official YouTube channel, featuring an unaired segment from this week's Monday Night RAW tapings.

In the aforementioned segment, which wasn't aired as a part of this week's episode of RAW; WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) can be seen mocking the fans in attendance and the city of Cincinnati.

In case you didn't know...

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35 last month, and have been quite dominant in the tag team realm ever since.

As noted time and again, by the vast majority of professional wrestling experts; The IIconics are regarded as top-tier young talents in the Women's Division, and are likely to continue being portrayed as prominent heels on WWE programming.

The heart of the matter

Despite being highly-regarded heels in the WWE Women's Division, The IIconics' heel promo against the city of Cincinnati wasn't aired on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

Nevertheless, the WWE has now released their heel promo on its YouTube channel -- showing Billie Kay and Peyton Royce starting off their segment by taking a shot at how they've liked nothing about the city of Cincinnati, Ohio. Moreover, Peyton Royce added --

"I just recently heard that Cincinnati was voted, the least funny city in all of America."

Furthermore, Kay and Royce went on to claim that everyone in the city has been buzzing, likely due to The IIconics gracing Cincinnati.

Nevertheless, the aforementioned assertion was followed by Kay and Royce expounding upon the term "buzzing"; as they took a shot at the Cincinnati Reds' recent MLB game against the San Francisco Giants being delayed owing to a bees swarming the venue.

The heel promo segment featuring The IIconics was reportedly filmed during a commercial break.

What's next?

Peyton Royce faced Nikki Cross on this week's edition of WWE Main Event, and despite competing in a considerable amount of singles action as of late; the belief is that Royce and Billie Kay will continue working as a top tag team in the days to come in the promotion's Women's Division.

