WWE News: Undertaker and Stone Cold receive special gifts at Madison Square Garden

Undertaker and Austin

The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin both made appearances on this past week's Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live episodes respectively. Both Superstars received custom jerseys and frames from Madison Square Garden officials.

Taker and Austin's returns

This week's RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin making a return to Madison Square Garden to moderate the Universal Title match contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

The proceedings were interrupted by The OC, with AJ Styles mocking The Rattlesnake. It didn't end well for the Phenomenal One though, as Austin hit him with a Stunner to end the segment.

Austin later presented a special gift to Triple H, which the latter showed off on Twitter. On the blue side of things, The Undertaker made his return to SmackDown Live and Chokeslammed Sami Zayn, who had made the grave mistake of interrupting The Deadman.

MSG officials present special gifts to Austin and Taker

Both The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin posted tweets via their official Twitter accounts, respectively, thanking MSG officials for their gifts.

The Phenom got a custom jersey that bears his name on the back, as well as a photo frame of him in action, which was placed just below a frame of Elvis Presley. The shot in the frame is from WrestleMania 20, where The Undertaker made his return as The Deadman, several months after being buried alive at Survivor Series 2003.

Austin also got a jersey with his name on the back, plus a frame that features some of his best moments in Madison Square Garden. You can check out the tweets posted by The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin, below:

Thank you to @TheGarden The most iconic venue in the world! The two photos were hanging on the wall backstage. MSG will always be my favorite...#msg #WWE #theking pic.twitter.com/gkHGuHwqtr — Undertaker (@undertaker) September 13, 2019

The rest of the photo... pic.twitter.com/7D0UC2mv6G — Undertaker (@undertaker) September 13, 2019

Thank you from the great people here @TheGarden!!! Special times in a special building. It’s good to be back home. @WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/teOSqNiL1d — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) September 9, 2019

