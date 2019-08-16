WWE News: Undertaker announced for Comic Con Scotland

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 100 // 16 Aug 2019, 23:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Deadman is returning to the UK for a one-off appearance

Monopoly Events have confirmed to Sportskeeda Wrestling that their headline guest for Comic Con Scotland in Edinburgh this October will be WWE legend The Undertaker!

Attendees will be able to meet WWE Superstar The Undertaker in a once-in-a-lifetime VIP opportunity via a 30-minute meet and greet as part of an intimate group of people in a private area. Undertaker will be appearing on Sunday only.

The official poster for Undertaker's Edinburgh date

The package to meet The Deadman includes weekend entry to the convention, an autograph, a professional photo opportunity, and selfies as well. 'Taker will also be taking part in a limited number of autograph signings and photo shoots.

Undertaker has indicated how excited he is to see his fans as he returns to the UK. He is looking forward to greeting as many followers as possible.

Undertaker's appearance isn't the only opportunity wrestling fans will be clamouring over, though, as the event will also featurthe For The Love Of Wrestling Zone, featuring amazing classic WWF props and sets, as well as Brutus Beefcake and Marty Jannetty, who will be ready for photo opportunities in our Brutus Beefcakes Barbershop set!

.@monopolyevents1 EXCLUSIVE GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT - @undertaker



The Deadman cometh! Mark your calendars for @ComConScotland on Sunday October 13th where you can meet The Phenom!



Limited & exclusive VIP meet & greet tickets, as well as autos & photos #wwe https://t.co/Tv51Ht9tyd pic.twitter.com/OtVzATjRp9 — Comic Con Scotland (@ComConScotland) August 16, 2019

Other settings in the FTLOW zone include the Prime Time Studio, Piper's Pit Studio and The Funeral Parlour. Will The Deadman take a trip to the Funeral Parlour? Only time will tell...

For The Love of Wrestling 2020 have also confirmed several guests for their full-sized wrestling convention, such as Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, Ken Shamrock and Trish Stratus, among others. The FTLOW convention takes place April 18-19 in Liverpool.

The Edinburgh event runs across the weekend of October 12-13 at the Royal Highland Centre, and is The Undertaker’s only planned foreseeable UK appearance. Tickets are available here.