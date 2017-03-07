WWE News: Undertaker chokeslams Roman Reigns to end Raw and set up Wrestlemania match

The Deadman sends a clear message to the Big Dog.

Reigns stares down the Deadman after eliminating him from the 2017 Royal Rumble

What’s the story?

The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at the end of Monday Night Raw tonight. The ‘Dead man’ was making his first appearance on WWE television since being eliminated from the Royal Rumble match by Roman Reigns.

The segment ended with The Undertaker chokeslamming Roman Reigns.

In case you didn’t know...

This match has been brewing since the 2017 Royal Rumble, where Roman Reigns eliminated The Undertaker from the 30-man battle royal. The Deadman looked up incredulously at the Big Dog, who mouthed the words, “This is my yard now.”

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker surprised the WWE Universe tonight by appearing at the end of Monday Night Raw. Braun Strowman had come to the ring in order to, “finish what he started,” at the Fastlane pay-per-view. However, it was at that point when the gong hit, signifying the arrival of the legendary Undertaker.

Taker and Strowman stared each other down, but did not mutter a word to each other. Eventually, Strowman backed down and left through the crowd. Undertaker’s music resumed, until Roman Reigns showed up.

Roman Reigns told The Undertaker , “with all due respect,” that this was his yard, now. The Deadman looked at the WrestleMania sign and then throttled the Big Dog before delivering a thunderous chokeslam.

What’s next?

It appears as if Roman Reigns will face off with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, as has been rumored for some time.

Sportskeeda’s Take

WWE refuses to give up on pushing Roman Reigns, and if they think a match at Wrestlemania with The Undertaker will change fans’ minds, they are sorely mistaken. The Undertaker is one of the most wildly popular superstars in the history of the WWE. It was almost certain that Roman was going to be booed at the Showcase of the Immortals, regardless of his opponent. If he is going to be facing The Undertaker, it will assuredly be worse.

It’s not only the fact that Reigns will be facing The Undertaker. The problem lies in the fact that he will likely be slated to win the match. We know that WWE wants people to respect Roman Reigns, but this is almost certainly not the right way to do it. If the match will be a spectacle, but likely for all the wrong reasons.

Stay tuned as this story continues to develop.