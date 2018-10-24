WWE News: Undertaker confirmed for huge non-WWE dates post-WrestleMania

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 405 // 24 Oct 2018, 03:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Undertaker is heading to the UK

What’s the story?

Well, there was a time when seeing The Undertaker outside of a WWE ring was almost unheard of, but Inside The Ropes dramatically confirmed tonight that the Deadman is heading to the United Kingdom for three very special Q&A sessions after WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn’t know…

Following his quick win over John Cena at WrestleMania 34 in a match that was seemingly up in the air until the night, The Undertaker has picked his spots.

Most recently, Taker competed against Triple H at the WWE Super Show-Down and will next take to the ring when he teams with Kane at WWE Crown Jewel against Triple H and a returning Shawn Michaels.

While The Deadman's only upcoming WWE date is at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia to face off against D-Generation X, there has been talk that The Undertaker may work a limited schedule through to WrestleMania 35 where it's being said that the Deadman may finally retire for good.

The heart of the matter

I, myself, was in attendance tonight at a very special event being staged by Inside The Ropes where Kenny McIntosh spoke briefly to Joe Hendry and Adam Pacitti on a show where he confirmed there would be a very special announcement regarding the future of Inside The Ropes going forward.

McIntosh recalled how he'd brought Sting over for a UK tour, held shows with Paul Heyman and Chris Jericho, and had tours booked for Edge and Cody Rhodes, claiming that he could not take Inside The Ropes any further than he already has.

McIntosh announced that, with great sadness, Inside The Ropes would cease to exist after the upcoming Edge and Cody tours...but before he could finish, McIntosh's microphone cut off and the lights went out. Some eerie music played, a distant gong hit and a druid walked to the stage carrying a box.

McIntosh would open the box and lift out an urn as The Undertaker's name and three dates appeared on the screen behind him - evoking an incredible reaction from the crowd packed into Glasgow Garage's intimate G2 venue. A chant of "Undertaker" broke out before McIntosh confirmed the dates and that Taker would be revealing more than he ever has before at the Q&A sessions.

Brilliant night at @Inside_TheRopes with @joeshendry and @adampacitti as guests, but what a pop when @KennyMc1985 announced The Undertaker will be coming here next year! pic.twitter.com/1c1h7Dw8hJ — 𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖞 𝕮𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖉𝖞 💀 (@consciousgary) October 23, 2018

As Kenny announces the end of ITR live shows.....he is interrupted by THE UNDERTAKER!!!! The Dead Man is coming to the U.K. with ITR! OMG!!!! #undertaker pic.twitter.com/Js9IEV0J6Q — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) October 23, 2018

What’s next?

Tickets go on sale for the Undertaker shows on October 31st at 5pm, with Taker appearing at London, Glasgow and Manchester between April 30th and May 2nd.

Does this spell the end for Undertaker in WWE? We'll have to wait and see.