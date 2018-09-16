WWE News: Undertaker gives rare interview sharing his thoughts on historic Hell in a Cell match

The Undertaker's historic Hell in a Cell match against Mick Foley turned 20 years old this weeks and whilst Mick Foley was able to share his thoughts on the anniversary on Raw, WWE has only recently released The Undertaker's interview.

Undertaker hasn't been part of many interviews in his career since he has always preferred to remain in character, but The Deadman was finally able to talk openly about his experience of being a part of one of the best-known Hell in a Cell matches in WWE history.

Whilst Mick Foley wasn't the same again because of the injuries he suffered at the hands of The Undertaker that night, The Deadman was also part of the match and even though his physical scars were not as brutal as Foley's it's obvious that there are still some mental scars from that night etched in his mind.

WWE recently released the following video on their Youtube page where Mick Foley and The Undertaker open up about their famous Hell in a Cell match.

Undertaker admitted that he had suffered a fractured ankle ahead of the match, which threw a spanner in the works because The Deadman was expected to scale the structure with an injury.

"Yeah, I did happen to have a fracture in my ankle, it was such an important time in the business, you knew you had to do it, so you just grit your teeth, go in there, and do what you do," He said via WrestlingInc. "To be completely honest, it's like "Crap, am I going to be able to get up there?'" Undertaker wondered. "The answer was 'yes,' because I mean, I would have gotten up there, I don't care how, but I would have gotten up there."

Undertaker went on to talk about watching Mick Foley fall from the cell and the fact that it felt like it took forever for him to land but the landing could well have been much worse than it was.

"I mean, we're talking a couple of inches with even the way he landed. That could have been catastrophic. I mean it really could have, but I stepped off the panel and onto the support bars, if I hadn't of done that we would have both gone through that together. So if you can imagine, if I had stayed on that panel, my weight would have probably been on him too. Then what happens? It's a scary thought."

Mick Foley will be the special guest referee inside Hell in a Cell this weekend, whilst The Undertaker returns to Raw this Monday night to once again build up the match between himself and Triple H in Australia on October 6th.

Do you think this was the best Hell in a Cell match in history? Have your say in the comments section below...