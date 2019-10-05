WWE News: Undertaker reveals why he wasn't part of SmackDown's debut on FOX

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 05 Oct 2019, 20:49 IST

Why wasn't The Undertaker part of SmackDown last night?

WWE celebrated SmackDown's 20th Anniversary last night with their first episode live on the FOX Network. The stars were out in their numbers since the likes of Trish Stratus, Lita and Goldberg were all spotted in the crowd, whilst The Rock made his way to the ring in the opening segment of the show to put over RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

One star who was a noticeable absentee last night as part of the show was The Undertaker since many fans believed there could be a match between Sting and The Deadman set up for Crown Jewel if both men were in attendance.

Where was The Deadman?

Undertaker has arguably had more impact on SmackDown Live's 20-year history than many of the stars who were part of last night's show, but The Deadman wasn't spotted on camera at all last night and the former World Champion himself took to Instagram to explain why.

Undertaker told a fan on Instagram that he wasn't part of the show because he "was told that he wasn't needed" which is a shock since many believed The Deadman was scheduled to be in Los Angeles.

There was a fantastic ending to the show as Brock Lensar and Cain Velasquez finally had a showdown in a WWE ring, but it appears that many fans tuned in for the nostalgic feel of the show since many legends were expected.

The likes of Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were also scheduled to be part of the show, but Hogan's angle was instead used as part of a commercial break, which means that only fans in attendance saw The Immortal One.

Do you think The Undertaker should have been part of the show? Have your say in the comments section below...