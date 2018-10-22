WWE News: Undertaker shows off progress in knee rehabilitation

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 614 // 22 Oct 2018, 16:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Phenom of the WWE.

What's the story?

The Undertaker has been pictured receiving knee rehabilitation as he prepares for his upcoming Tag Team match at Crown Jewel.

In case you didn't know

Debuting in 1990, The Undertaker is one of the longest-tenuring Superstars in WWE history, appearing on the first episode of Monday Night RAW in 1993.

Capturing multiple world championships, the Phenom is regarded as one of the greatest superstars at all time, feuding with Superstars such as The Rock, Batista and Hulk Hogan.

Over the past ten years, the Undertaker has competed less and less, though still makes appearances at WrestleMania, where he is 24-2.

At WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, Triple H defeated the Undertaker, with the Game and best friend Shawn Michaels being attacked by Taker and Kane post-match.

The heart of the matter

In a post on Instagram, NeuFit, a business that specializes in Electrical stimulation, praised the Deadman as one of the greatest of all times.

The company also spoke about how rare it is for The Undertaker to be seen out of character, something that has become more frequent (though still rare) over the past year.

According to NeuFit, the Phenom has been receiving weekly sessions for months, as he aims to release the pain in his joints, specifically in his knees.

The Deadman's knees may be a particular point of pain after decades of delivering the Tombstone Piledriver.

What's next?

The Undertaker is scheduled to team with Kane to face Triple H and Shawn Michaels at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place at the King Saud Stadium, though the company has been urged to postpone or move the show following the disappearance and alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi Royal Family.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.