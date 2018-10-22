×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: Undertaker shows off progress in knee rehabilitation

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
614   //    22 Oct 2018, 16:25 IST

The Phenom of the WWE.
The Phenom of the WWE.

What's the story?

The Undertaker has been pictured receiving knee rehabilitation as he prepares for his upcoming Tag Team match at Crown Jewel.

In case you didn't know

Debuting in 1990, The Undertaker is one of the longest-tenuring Superstars in WWE history, appearing on the first episode of Monday Night RAW in 1993.

Capturing multiple world championships, the Phenom is regarded as one of the greatest superstars at all time, feuding with Superstars such as The Rock, Batista and Hulk Hogan.

Over the past ten years, the Undertaker has competed less and less, though still makes appearances at WrestleMania, where he is 24-2.

At WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, Triple H defeated the Undertaker, with the Game and best friend Shawn Michaels being attacked by Taker and Kane post-match.

The heart of the matter

In a post on Instagram, NeuFit, a business that specializes in Electrical stimulation, praised the Deadman as one of the greatest of all times.

The company also spoke about how rare it is for The Undertaker to be seen out of character, something that has become more frequent (though still rare) over the past year.

According to NeuFit, the Phenom has been receiving weekly sessions for months, as he aims to release the pain in his joints, specifically in his knees.

The Deadman's knees may be a particular point of pain after decades of delivering the Tombstone Piledriver.


View this post on Instagram

Regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Mark Calaway, better known by the ring name, The Undertaker @undertaker, is an American professional wrestler. ⚡️💀⚡️Our general manager, Rich @rich_dougherty has been working with him for several months, once a week, to help him get out of pain, especially around the knees. Let us just say that this man DOES NOT usually allow pics of any kind but he is so thrilled with his results that he happily posed for us. And YES, this is his happy face, y’all! Also, Rich might have had to endure a choke slam to get this pic, but he did it! 💀💪⚡️😂 Reminder: NeuFit is not just for the pros. Call us today to get in and see how we can help you achieve your fitness and rehab goals. 512.225.6909 #theundertaker #theundertakerdoesneufit #teamneufit #healfaster #getfitter #performbetter #rehabfaster #rehabsmarter #neufitrfp

A post shared by NeuFit (@neufitrfp) on

What's next?

The Undertaker is scheduled to team with Kane to face Triple H and Shawn Michaels at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place at the King Saud Stadium, though the company has been urged to postpone or move the show following the disappearance and alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi Royal Family.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 The Undertaker
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
Top 5 Brothers of Destruction Moments
RELATED STORY
What if WWE doesn’t put on Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia?
RELATED STORY
5 replacements for Kane for Crown Jewel's main event
RELATED STORY
Rumour: WWE planning a huge singles match for Shawn...
RELATED STORY
Why Shawn Michaels Should Not Return To Fight The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
What WWE Starrcade tells us about the Crown Jewel results
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Rumors that should come true
RELATED STORY
5 biggest losers if Crown Jewel goes ahead in Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE no longer mentioning Saudi Arabia on social...
RELATED STORY
Crown Jewel: Dream Booking the WWE World Cup Bracket
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us