WWE News: Undertaker shows respect for Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at MSG

Undertaker and Strowman co-existed on the same team

What's the story?

The Undertaker returned to the ring on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden and following his victory, he showed respect for the two teammates who helped to make it happen.

In case you didn't know...

Undertaker teamed up with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman on Saturday night to take on Baron Corbin, Elias and Kevin Owens in his first WWE match since The Greatest Royal Rumble back in April.

Interestingly, it was Undertaker who picked up the win for his team when he delivered a Tombstone to Owens in what was an action-packed match in The World's Most Famous Arena.

The heart of the matter

Even though it was Undertaker who secured the win for his makeshift team, he decided to give respect to both Strowman and Reigns as he exited the ring. There have been question marks about a feud between Taker and The Monster Among Men, and the two men had a stare down following their win, before they opted to shake hands.

The Deadman then turned his attention to the man that defeated him at WrestleMania last year and kept him out of action for almost a year, but once again he decided to shake hands with Reigns and the WWE Universe lapped up the respectful scene that played out before them.

What's next?

Undertaker is set to face Triple H at Australia's Super Show-Down in October, but ahead of that, there is speculation that the company could be planning a huge match for The Deadman at this year's SummerSlam. Current rumors suggest that there could be a second match between John Cena and Undertaker after their WrestleMania match was seen as quite a short one.

Would you like to see Undertaker return at to WWE TV at SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments section below...

