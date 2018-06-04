WWE News: Undertaker to return to Madison Square Garden for the first time in 8 years

This WWE Live event just got even better...

The Undertaker making his entrance at the Greatest Royal Rumble...

What's the story?

The WWE will return to the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 7th, and a billboard above the MSG entrance revealed a major return to the company. For the first time since the Greatest Royal Rumble this past April, The Undertaker will wrestle at the WWE Live event in July.

In case you didn't know...

This will mark the third match that The Undertaker has wrestled for the WWE this year. He made his return at WrestleMania 34 in a three-minute squash match against John Cena and defeated Rusev in a Casket Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble a few weeks later.

The heart of the matter

The Twitter account for Madison Square Garden broke the news on Monday morning. Take a look at their tweet below:

For the first time in 8 years, The Undertaker returns live in action to The Garden on Saturday, July 7th. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/0xcQ5CeThO — MSG (@TheGarden) June 4, 2018

The last time The Undertaker was at Madison Square Garden was on September 25th, 2010, when his brother Kane defeated him in a New York Street Fight for the World Heavyweight Championship. Kane obtained the championship three months prior when he cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on Rey Mysterio the night he won the briefcase.

WWE.com also posted an article regarding this breaking news this morning. The stop at Madison Square Garden is part of the WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour. The article also mentioned other classic matches that Undertaker had at MSG, including Mankind at Survivor Series in 1996, a WWE Championship match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at SummerSlam in 1998 and a match with Kane at WrestleMania XX.

What's next?

An opponent for The Undertaker will most likely be announced within the next week. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further details on the return of The Deadman.

Author's take...

I really hope the WWE starts to air these Madison Square Garden shows live on the WWE Network because they are always full of great match-ups. As for who I would like The Undertaker to face, I'd like to see a match with Kevin Owens as it has never happened before.

