WWE News: Undisputed Era tease split following NXT: Takeover match

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
398   //    07 Apr 2019, 00:11 IST

Has the Undisputed Era finally run its course in NXT?
Has the Undisputed Era finally run its course in NXT?

What's the story?

NXT Takeover: New York saw a new NXT Champion crowned following the 2 out of 3 falls match between Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole since interference from The Undisputed Era didn't go to plan.

In case you didn't know...

Last night in Brooklyn New York, the scores were leveled up between Cole and Gargano when Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish interfered in the match and tried to help Adam Cole to pick up the victory, but this obviously didn't go to plan.

This is the longest The Undisputed Era has gone without Championship gold since the former Tag Team Champions and North American Champion picked up the titles as soon as they came to WWE but have been unable to find the same form over the past few months.

The heart of the matter

Johnny Gargano's victory was somewhat expected at last night's Takeover, but it appears that Adam Cole took it much harder than his Undisputed Era teammates. In a video that was shared by WWE.com following the show, Cole can be seen shouting at his team about the interference that they were part of since they were unable to help him to victory.

Cole seems to direct most of his anger at Roderick Strong, the member of the team who was brought in when Bobby Fish was injured, so this could be the start of a break up for the foursome after their recent troubles.

What's next

The next Takeover show is set to take place Survivor Series weekend and will probably see Cole and Strong on opposite sides if this storyline continues to play out the way that The WWE Universe expects. 

Do you think Undisputed Era has run its course? Have your say in the comments section below...

