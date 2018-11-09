×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE News: Undisputed Era reveal their dream WrestleMania opponents

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
301   //    09 Nov 2018, 22:29 IST

The Undisputed Era, in NXT
The Undisputed Era, in NXT

What's the story?

NXT's Undisputed Era have revealed who they would most want to face at WrestleMania, in an interview with Ringside Collectibles.

In case you didn't know

The team of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly have been a dominant force in NXT, since joining together in the developmental brand in 2017.

The heart of the matter

Speaking at Ringside Fest 2018 at Carolines on Broadway in New York City, the four superstars gave a who's who of Superstar they would want to face, with Fish wanting to go straight to the top.

"Fish: Give me Vince McMahon. I'm going straight to the top, I don't mess around, man."

O'Reilly said he would want to face Daniel Bryan, though with no special stipulations.

"O'Reilly: Daniel Bryan. Nothing crazy, just a straight-up match."

Roderick Strong, who recently married fellow NXT Superstar Marina Shafir, said that if Bryan was taken, he had a phenomenal second choice.

"Strong: He (O'Reilly) took me pick, but I guess I'd have to go with A.J. Styles."

Cole, revealed that his pick would be the recently returned Shawn Michaels, but also proposed another dream match.

"Cole: That is shaping up to be one heck of a WrestleMania card, if I do say so myself."
Strong: "And then we can do an eight-man, Vince's team v. us."


What's next?

The Undisputed Era will compete against the War Raiders, UK Champion Pete Dunne, and Richochet inside WarGames at NXT TakeOver: Wargames on November 17 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The quartet are also scheduled to team with NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa, when they face Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream, Pete Dunne, Richochet and Aleister Black at the company's Madison Square Garden show in New York City on December 26.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Undisputed Era
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
5 Dream matches for John Cena in NXT
RELATED STORY
5 dream debut opponents for Matt Riddle
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Superstars of NXT (3rd of October 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 dream NXT vs WWE main roster matches
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results, 29th August 2018, Latest NXT Winners &...
RELATED STORY
Spoilers: Predicting the card for NXT TakeOver: War Games II
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Undisputed Era teases about potentially...
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (8 August, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Top 3 NXT performers of the week (29th of August)
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points To Note (7 Nov, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us