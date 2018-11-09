WWE News: Undisputed Era reveal their dream WrestleMania opponents

The Undisputed Era, in NXT

What's the story?

NXT's Undisputed Era have revealed who they would most want to face at WrestleMania, in an interview with Ringside Collectibles.

In case you didn't know

The team of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly have been a dominant force in NXT, since joining together in the developmental brand in 2017.

The heart of the matter

Speaking at Ringside Fest 2018 at Carolines on Broadway in New York City, the four superstars gave a who's who of Superstar they would want to face, with Fish wanting to go straight to the top.

"Fish: Give me Vince McMahon. I'm going straight to the top, I don't mess around, man."

O'Reilly said he would want to face Daniel Bryan, though with no special stipulations.

"O'Reilly: Daniel Bryan. Nothing crazy, just a straight-up match."

Roderick Strong, who recently married fellow NXT Superstar Marina Shafir, said that if Bryan was taken, he had a phenomenal second choice.

"Strong: He (O'Reilly) took me pick, but I guess I'd have to go with A.J. Styles."

Cole, revealed that his pick would be the recently returned Shawn Michaels, but also proposed another dream match.

"Cole: That is shaping up to be one heck of a WrestleMania card, if I do say so myself."

Strong: "And then we can do an eight-man, Vince's team v. us."

What's next?

The Undisputed Era will compete against the War Raiders, UK Champion Pete Dunne, and Richochet inside WarGames at NXT TakeOver: Wargames on November 17 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The quartet are also scheduled to team with NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa, when they face Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream, Pete Dunne, Richochet and Aleister Black at the company's Madison Square Garden show in New York City on December 26.