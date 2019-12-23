WWE News: Undisputed Era star claims he almost retired 10 years ago

Undisputed Era

Roderick Strong has revealed that he almost retired from wrestling a decade ago. The NXT North American Champion was on WWE's official podcast, After The Bell, when he revealed that he was not sure if he could make it to the top and wanted to quit.

However, he persevered and is now doing well in NXT with The Undisputed Era.

“I think it was about 2008 into 2009 a little bit, I kind of contemplated, ‘I don’t know if I necessarily really want to do this anymore.’ Not like I was jealous of all the other guys’ success; I just felt personally that I’m in the same league as them, and I wanted the opportunity to show the world.

And you know, it was a small stretch of time, I’d say just a few months, but after that, I kind of had a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting with myself, and looked in the mirror and said, ‘You know, your path has always been different, and it’s going to continue to be different. And eventually, when you get the opportunity, you’re going to make the most of it.’ And here I am today.”

Roderick Strong has been holding on to the NXT North American title ever since he won it in September. He defeated The Velveteen Dream to capture the title and no one has managed to take the title off him.

Next Wednesday on NXT, his title will be on the line once again but his challenger has not been revealed by WWE.