WWE News: Undisputed Era teases about potentially challenging for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 441 // 16 Oct 2018, 23:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

More gold for The Undisputed Era?

What's the story?

With the unveiling of the brand new NXT UK Tag Team Championships in Plymouth, current NXT Tag Team Champions, The Undisputed Era have made it clear on social media that they are definitely considering winning the NXT UK Tag Team Titles as well.

In case you didn't know...

Shortly following their debut in 2017, the duo of Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish marked the first championship win for The Undisputed Era by defeating Sanity to win the NXT Tag Team Championships for the first time in their careers.

And following a few successive title defenses against the likes of The Authors of Pain and Aleister Black and Roderick Strong, who later went on to join forces with the group in NXT TakeOver: New Orleans due to an injury to Bobby Fish.

After losing the NXT Tag Team Titles to Moustache Mountain at the second edition of the WWE UK Championship Tournament, The Undisputed Era made history within the next two days by becoming the second ever team in NXT history after The Revival to become two-time NXT Tag Team Champions.

Not only did Strong and O'Reilly bring back the NXT Tag Team Titles to The Undisputed Era, but also received a prestigious 5-star rating from The Observer's Dave Meltzer in the process.

The heart of the matter

Undisputed Era member and one half of the current NXT Tag Team Champions, Roderick Strong took it to social media recently and stated that he and his faction-mates definitely seem to be interested in once again creating history by becoming the first ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions in history.

Strong noted on Twitter that given The Undisputed Era wins the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, then he would like to switch the belts between himself, Adam Cole, and Kyle O'Reilly and even with Bobby Fish once he is ready to return to in-ring action.

How exciting! The #UndisputedEra might just come take these titles! We might even switch it up with myself & @AdamColePro or @KORcombat & #Rock&rollAdamcole maybe even @theBobbyFish by himself when he is ready. Who knows. 🤪#shockthesystem #ourERA https://t.co/LFvzftnsLW — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) October 14, 2018

Furthermore, Adam Cole also had his say regarding the whole situation:

Man Roddy, you hit the nail on the head with this tweet. Whenever we feel like taking those be ready to kiss them goodbye 😘 #OurERA #OurNXT https://t.co/f3yRVSW24I — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) October 15, 2018

What's next?

It is pretty unlikely for The Undisputed Era to actually head down to NXT UK and become the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions, however, with NXT and Triple H in charge, you never know!