WWE News: Unexpected heel turn takes place on RAW

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 434 // 09 Apr 2019, 07:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gable and Roode turned heel

What's the story?

Well, something had to give. When Chad Gable and Bobby Roode took on Ricochet and Aleister Black, there was something in the air. Both Gable and Roode have failed to find their footing in WWE since losing the RAW Tag Team Championships - and something had to change...

Tonight, the pair said they would win by any means necessary in a pre-record, worked as heels in the match, lost and then Roode took out his frustrations on the former NXT men.

In case you didn't know...

Chad Gable is somewhat of a tag team specialist, having won the NXT and SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside Jason Jordan of American Alpha. While both he and Roode have struggled to establish themselves as singles competitors on the main roster, a pairing seemed ideal.

While everything went well, to begin with, a short-lived title reign saw the team's fortunes fizzle and they've been hovering in the background of the title picture ever since with fans clamouring for something to change between them.

The heart of the matter

While both Roode and Gable were unsuccessful in their efforts to defeat Ricochet and Aleister Black on Monday Night RAW, there was some drama following the match as the pair - who looked much more intense than usual - unleashed their dark side and turned heel in a post-match beatdown.

You can see the footage below of the moment their turn was cemented.

What's next?

Well, hopefully, a whole new direction for Gable and Roode. With the Superstar Shake-Up next week, though, anything could happen! Will they remain together on RAW, go to SmackDown Live, or split completely? Only time will tell.

What did you think of the heel turn on RAW? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement