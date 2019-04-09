×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Unexpected heel turn takes place on RAW

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
434   //    09 Apr 2019, 07:34 IST

Gable and Roode turned heel
Gable and Roode turned heel

What's the story?

Well, something had to give. When Chad Gable and Bobby Roode took on Ricochet and Aleister Black, there was something in the air. Both Gable and Roode have failed to find their footing in WWE since losing the RAW Tag Team Championships - and something had to change...

Tonight, the pair said they would win by any means necessary in a pre-record, worked as heels in the match, lost and then Roode took out his frustrations on the former NXT men.

In case you didn't know...

Chad Gable is somewhat of a tag team specialist, having won the NXT and SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside Jason Jordan of American Alpha. While both he and Roode have struggled to establish themselves as singles competitors on the main roster, a pairing seemed ideal.

While everything went well, to begin with, a short-lived title reign saw the team's fortunes fizzle and they've been hovering in the background of the title picture ever since with fans clamouring for something to change between them.

The heart of the matter

While both Roode and Gable were unsuccessful in their efforts to defeat Ricochet and Aleister Black on Monday Night RAW, there was some drama following the match as the pair - who looked much more intense than usual - unleashed their dark side and turned heel in a post-match beatdown.

You can see the footage below of the moment their turn was cemented.

What's next?

Well, hopefully, a whole new direction for Gable and Roode. With the Superstar Shake-Up next week, though, anything could happen! Will they remain together on RAW, go to SmackDown Live, or split completely? Only time will tell.

What did you think of the heel turn on RAW? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Bobby roode Chad Gable
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
Best and Worst of WWE RAW (4th March 2019): Shield reunite, unexpected heel turn
RELATED STORY
Why Bobby Roode should turn heel in 2019
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars Who Could Turn Heel At WrestleMania 35 And 2 That Could Turn Face
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor: WWE planning major heel turn for current Champion
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Who Need To Turn Heel in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Tag Teams That Should Dethrone Bobby Roode and Chad Gable For The Raw Tag Team Championships
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking Things Vince McMahon Secretly Told Us About WrestleMania 35 on this week's RAW (1st April 2019)
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Roman Reigns returning as a heel would turn WWE on its head
RELATED STORY
WWE History: 5 greatest Raw after WrestleMania shockers
RELATED STORY
WWE News: New Raw Tag Team Champions crowned
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us