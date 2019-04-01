WWE News: Unhappy RAW star unlikely to leave

Tyler Breeze may not be leaving WWE after all

What's the story?

There have been rumors recently that Tyler Breeze is unhappy with his position in the WWE and could be asking for a release soon. However, WWE legend Lance Storm doesn't agree and spoke about why he felt that Breeze will stay with WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Tyler Breeze was one of the top heels in NXT near the end of his run in the black and yellow brand and even faced Japanese legend Jushin 'Thunder' Liger at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. However, despite a promising start to his career on the main roster on SmackDown, he soon went a year without a win.

He then found some success with Fandango as part of the Fashion Police but has been directionless since Fandango's injury.

The heart of the matter

Some of the things Tyler Breeze has said on social media recently have led fans to believe that the unhappy RAW star could ask for his release soon. However, Lance Storm recently spoke to Figure Four Daily and explained why he believed that Tyler Breeze will not be leaving the WWE any time soon:

“You realize he’s making the best money he ever has in his life? There was a time there where he was working like second or third from the top on European tours with Dolph Ziggler having great matches and it’s you know when a big-time movie star takes a starring role in an independent film because he likes the art of it. It’s not about I need to win the fight in this movie.” H/T: RingsideNews

What's next?

Tyler Breeze is one of the 26 announced contestants for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale at WrestleMania 35. The Show of Shows takes place next Sunday from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

