WWE News: United Kingdom Championship match announced for Takeover: Cardiff at tapings (Spoiler)

WALTER and Triple H

What's the story?

In the latest edition of the tapings for NXT UK, a title match was announced for NXT TakeOver: Cardiff. The match was for the United Kingdom Championship currently held by WALTER.

Sportskeeda's very own Daniel Wood was one the spot when it was announced that he will be facing the former United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate in a match at TakeOver: Cardiff.

In case you didn't know...

The United Kingdom Championship came into being back in December of 2016. There was an inaugural tournament for the Championship featuring United Kingdom wrestlers. Tyler Bate was able to reach the finals on that occasion and then defeated Pete Dunne to become the first-ever United Kingdom Champion.

Tyler Bate had a 125-day reign with the Championship until he faced Pete Dunne for the title at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. Dunne was able to defeat him and won the title. What would follow is one of the most impressive title reigns of the modern era in WWE. Dunne held the title for a massive 685 days before he finally came face-to-face with the goliath WALTER.

At TakeOver: New York, WALTER was able to defeat Pete Dunne and took the title from him after an amazing match.

The heart of the matter

NXT UK general manager Johnny Saint was about to make an announcement regarding TakeOver: Cardiff when he was interrupted by WALTER's Imperium. Imperium consists of WALTER as the leader, with Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, and Alexander Wolfe all following him.

WALTER demanded to know who his opponent for TakeOver: Cardiff was set to be when Tyler Bate interrupted them and started a brawl with all four members of Imperium. They had to be separated by the security personnel.

Imperium surrounded Johnny Saint but was soon confronted by Tyler Bate

It was then confirmed by Scala that Tyler Bate vs WALTER for the United Kingdom Championship was decided.

What's next?

Tyler Bate and WALTER are set to face each other at TakeOver: Cardiff. WALTER might have the support of his Imperium teammates at the PPV, however, Bate might not be friendless.

With Trent Seven and Pete Dunne, members of British Strong Style possibly there to back him up.