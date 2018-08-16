WWE News: United Kingdom Championship match planned ahead of TakeOver - Brooklyn 4

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.05K // 16 Aug 2018, 19:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pete Dunne defends his NXT Championship this weekend against Zack Gibson

What's the story?

Pete Dunne is set to defend his United Kingdom Championship against United Kingdom Tournament winner Zack Gibson this Saturday night ahead of TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Pete Dunne hasn't been seen on NXT since he was part of a feud with The Undisputed Era back in May. WWE has since concentrated on the feud between Adam Cole and Ricochet in recent months, whilst Moustache Mountain has stepped into the Tag Team Championship picture without Dunne.

The longest reigning United Kingdom Champion has already defeated Zack Gibson once since he was forced to defend his title against the winner of the second annual United Kingdom Tournament on the second night of the competition, but this will be the first time he will be facing Gibson on NXT TV.

The heart of the matter

Pete Dunne will be defending his United Kingdom Championship against Zack Gibson as part of the TV tapings ahead of TakeOver: Brooklyn on Saturday night. WWE always presents a kickoff type show that is purely for the fans in attendance at the TakeOver events, before then using these matches as part of NXT's weekly show the following week.

This means that Pete Dunne vs Zack Gibson will be the main event match next week on NXT and considering Dunne hasn't been seen on TV over the past few months, this could be a hint that there could be a title change ahead of the show this weekend.

What's next?

TakeOver: Brooklyn takes place this Saturday night live on the WWE Network and will see a number of blockbuster matches including Tommaso Ciampa's NXT Championship defense against Johnny Gargano in a Last Man Standing Match.

Do you think Pete Dunne will retain his Championship ahead of TakeOver: Brooklyn? Have your say in the comments section below...