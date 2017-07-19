WWE News: Unmasked Rey Mysterio spotted with WWE and GFW stars

Curious as to what Rey Mysterio looks like under the mask after all these years?

Apparently, when Rey is partyin’, the mask comes off

What’s the story?

It’s not often that you get performers from multiple wrestling companies seen with each other outside of work. This is not because of an unwritten wrestler code of conduct or a clause in their contracts.

With the touring schedule of a wrestler for a major promotion being what it is, it’s a rare occasion when wrestlers find themselves in the same city. That’s exactly what happened last night, as WWE RAW was in the home of Global Force Wrestling, Nashville, TN. And during the festivities, a former WWE champion and luchador was spotted without his mask.

In case you didn’t know...

Rey Mysterio, who is currently under contract with Lucha Underground (and waiting for word on a fourth season of the show), hasn’t been seen on wrestling programming with his face uncovered for almost two decades.

Mysterio was forced to wrestle without the mask from 1999 to 2001 while in WCW, by order of then WCW President, Eric Bischoff.

The heart of the matter

In an Instagram post by professional wrestler Konnan, an unmasked Mysterio can be seen between Konnan and WWE’s R-Truth at an unnamed Nashville bar. As you can see, he’s not too particularly concerned about it.

At the same location, GFW’s James Storm and WWE’s Bray Wyatt also got into the inter-promotional snapshot action.

So there where these two backwoods guys having a good time......@WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/ATnaccXgAA — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) July 18, 2017

What’s next?

Interestingly enough, with Mysterio’s Lucha Underground contract set to expire and no real word yet on another season of the show, Mysterio could find himself in either WWE or GFW in the near future.

Depending on what he wants at this point in his career, wherever he goes depends on what either company offers him.

Author’s take

While I distinctly remember when Mysterio lost his mask in WCW, it’s still unusual seeing him without it. I hope that wherever he ends up in order to end his career, he gets a good deal. He’s earned it!