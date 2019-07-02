WWE News: Unseen footage of Strowman and Lashley crashing through the LED wall on RAW (Video)

Strowman and Lashley on RAW

What's the story?

Last night's episode of RAW opened up with a hard-hitting Falls Count Anywhere match between 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. Just when it looked like Lashley had the upper hand, Strowman tackled him through the LED wall, taking down a part of the set.

WWE have now released previously unseen footage of what happened after the incident, including paramedics taking both men out of the arena on stretchers so that they could be taken to a medical facility and get evaluated.

Later on in the show, WWE said Strowman had suffered from a ruptured spleen.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman have been feuding for a while now and the incident on RAW may confirm something that has been speculated about - that Strowman is carrying an injury. That angle on RAW will allow Strowman to take some time off and heal up before returning.

The heart of the matter

The incident on RAW with Strowman and Lashley going through the LED wall was one of the best segments on RAW this year. The cameraman dropping his camera in shock and an official screaming for the power to be cut off from the section only added to it.

Following RAW, WWE have released more footage of the aftermath of the incident from a previously unseen angle. You can check out the full video released by WWE below:

What's next?

The angle on RAW seems to confirm the fact that Braun Strowman was working hurt. We don't yet know how serious Strowman's injury is and whether he will require surgery. We will just have to wait for further reports at this point for more details.

