WWE News: Jerry Lawler's WrestleMania role revealed

"The King" will call a match at the Showcase of the Immortals, in addition to his two other cameos at 'Mania.

WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry “The King” Lawler

What’s the story?

On his podcast ‘ Dinner with the King’, Jerry Lawler said will resume his color commentary duties for one match at WrestleMania 33. He said that he would be involved with the pre-show as well and will also host the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

In case you didn’t know...

Jerry “The King” Lawler has been one of the voices of WWE television and pay-per-view events since 1992. In December of 2016, Lawler’s contract was amended to indicate that he would only be doing commentary for occasional special events, as well as hosting the Hall of Fame and possible appearances on pre or post-shows on the WWE Network.

The heart of the matter

Jerry Lawler – as many other former professional wrestlers have done – has started his own podcast. “Dinner With the King,” features Lawler and his friend, Glenn Moore. The premise behind the podcast is that they are having a conversation at Lawler’s restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee.

The podcast premiered this week and during the debut episode, Jerry discussed several topics with his friend. He spoke about the situation that he’s dealt with recently of appearing on pre-shows, then being taken off.

Lawler stated that he had agreed to a new contract with the company and that he would be there for at least one more year. “The King,” intimated that he feels confident in the fact that he will be a part of WWE as long as he wants to be, after talking with Vince and some other higher-ups in WWE television.

Lawler also mentioned that he will be returning to the announcers’ table at WrestleMania for one match.

“As you saw, they called me up kind of last minute, said, ‘Hey we want you to come and do the Raw [after] show.’ And then of course, I’m going to be hosting the Hall of Fame show, and then I understand that they want me to call a match at WrestleMania, and maybe do WrestleMania pre-show. So there’s going to be a lot of stuff, and I’m afraid it’s going to be like Vince said, that I’m gonna be more busy than before, when my contract only called for me to work one day a week.”

What’s next?

Jerry Lawler will host the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on March 31st, 2017, commentate for one match and also do the pre-show.

Sportskeeda’s take

This is great news. Since Lawler has started acting more heelish in his appearances on WWE television, his commentary has improved tremendously. Lawler has a wealth of knowledge and can bring a level of importance to whatever match he’s announcing for, while remaining somewhat light-hearted.

If we learn what match he’s going to be calling at the Showcase of the Immortals, we will share that information as soon as we have it. Stay tuned.

