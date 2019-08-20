WWE News: Update on Jerry 'The King' Lawler's health update following The Fiend's attack

Bray Wyatt targeted Jerry 'The King' Lawler on RAW

As seen on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler was brutally attacked by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. WWE has now posted an update on Lawler's medical condition following the assault.

The Fiend and his Hall of Famer victims

At this year's SummerSlam 2019 pay-per-view, Bray Wyatt made his re-debut and return to in-ring competition as 'The Fiend' went head-to-head against former Universal Champion, Finn Balor at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Prior to his match against Balor at SummerSlam, Wyatt attacked WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley on the Raw Reunion edition and on the go-home show for SummerSlam, Wyatt would attack another Hall of Famer, as he set his sights on Kurt Angle with The Mandible Claw in Angle's hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Update on Jerry 'The King' Lawler

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler was scheduled for an interview with the returning Sasha Banks on a special edition of 'The King's Court' on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

However, the interview never happened, as the returning Fiend made his first appearance since SummerSlam, as he targeted another Hall of Famer, this time in the form of Jerry 'The King' Lawler.

As seen, Lawler was assaulted by the Mandible Claw and WWE has provided a health update on him. Lawler reportedly left the arena under supervision following the brutal incident involving him and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

We'll keep everyone updated regarding Lawler's developing health update.

What's next for The Fiend?

With 'The Fiend' now targetting another WWE Hall of Famer, it remains really interesting to be seen what WWE has in store Bray Wyatt.

Considering Wyatt's recent attack on Lawler, the former WWE Champion is now likely to shift his focus towards his next target and eventually engage in a feud with another top star from either Raw or SmackDown.