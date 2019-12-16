WWE News: Update on Kofi Kingston's future with the company

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 17:22 IST SHARE

Kofi Kingston joined WWE in 2006

Kofi Kingston revealed on the latest episode of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast that he has signed a new five-year contract with WWE.

During a discussion about injuries that Superstars have to endure throughout their careers, Kingston mentioned that he can use his agility to run around a WWE ring but he struggles to run more than 10 yards when he is playing with his son.

The former WWE Champion added that he has agreed a new deal with the company and he is unsure what shape his body will be in at the end of the contract.

“As far as running down the field, my son will kick the ball and it’s ten yards away from me and I’m trying to sprint to it and I’m literally putting all my weight on one leg, and I’m hobbling to try to get over there. We’re just kicking the ball around, man. I can’t do it, I can’t do it right now, you know what I’m saying? And I’m not done. I just signed another five-year contract, so we got five years. Who knows what my body is going to be like in those five years?”

(If you use quotes from this article, please credit Feel The Power and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription).

Kofi Kingston’s WWE career in 2019

The last 12 months have undoubtedly been the most eventful of Kofi Kingston’s career.

At the start of the year, the New Day member stepped in for Mustafa Ali as a replacement in the six-man Elimination Chamber match, and he earned huge ovations from the WWE Universe for his performances in a SmackDown gauntlet match and inside the Elimination Chamber.

He went on to win the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 before defending it against Superstars including Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton over the next six months.

Since losing the title in nine seconds to Brock Lesnar in October, Kingston has reclaimed the SmackDown Tag Team titles with Big E.