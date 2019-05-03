WWE Rumors: Update on Lars Sullivan's move being banned

Is WWE changing Lars Sullivan's move set?

What's the story?

Lars Sullivan is an absolute freak of nature and has proved that ever since coming to the main roster. Not only has Sullivan run roughshod over guys like The Hardy Boyz, Mysterio, and R Truth, he has done so in bizarrely dominant fashion. If nothing else, Sullivan is an anomaly and could be their next big guy if WWE scripts this right.

With that being said, however, some controversy has arisen over the fact that one of his finishing moves is the diving headbutt, which isn't exactly the safest move in the company's history. It also points back at a part of the company's history that they don't exactly want to bring back up, so it makes the move all the more troublesome.

In case you didn't know...

Lars Sullivan made his debut on the main roster the night after WrestleMania 35 and dismantled Kurt Angle during his retirement speech. Of course, he was supposed to make his main roster debut much earlier but reportedly walked out on an event after having a panic attack back in January.

Sullivan was also rumored for a feud with John Cena at WrestleMania 35, which is believed to not have happened due to the panic attack incident. While Cena is safe from 'The Freak' for now, Sullivan has been absolutely decimating everyone in his way and one has to wonder who will end up challenging him.

The heart of the matter.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has not banned Sullivan's diving headbutt move, but will instead focus on his freak accident and sit out powerbomb finishers. The report claims that the diving headbutt will only be used on special occasions and will not be a regular part of his arsenal.

What's next?

Who knows what next for Lars Sullivan, but one has to imagine him getting a match with someone before long. WWE is probably anxious to test Sullivan out on a big stage and will most likely look for a high profile mid-carder to face him. If nothing else, it could be the start of a legendary career for The Freak.