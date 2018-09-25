Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Update on Liv Morgan after being knocked out on RAW

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
355   //    25 Sep 2018, 20:15 IST

M
Morgan getting accidentally KO'd by Brie Bella on RAW

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will undergo a crucial concussion test, after being knocked out during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, according to a report from Wrestling Observer Radio.

In case you didn't know

Morgan joined the company in 2014, competing in NXT and made her on-screen appearance as a planted fan who jumped the barricade in a Tyler Breeze.

In 2017, she joined the SmackDown Live roster, alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, but were drafted to RAW earlier this year.

On this week's RAW, Morgan teamed with her Riott Squad sisters to face the Bella Twins and Natalya.

During the match, she was briefly knocked out, after receiving a YES! Kick from Brie Bella.

Whilst the Blue-tongued superstar was able to kick out of a pinfall, she was later helped to the back by officials.

The heart of the matter

According to analyst Dave Meltzer, Morgan is doing okay now but may have suffered a concussion during the match.

She may have also suffered some memory loss due to the concussion.

Due to the WWE taking concussions more seriously in recent years, Morgan will undergo a concussion test to determine the impact of the injury on her career in the coming days.

What's next?

Morgan is scheduled to team with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan to face the Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WWE Super Show-Down, however, this match is now up in the air.

WWE Super Show-Down will take place October 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

The show will feature superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live, and will be the company's first major show, down under since the WWE Global Warning tour in 2002.

WWE Raw Brie Bella Liv Morgan
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 15-year wrestling fan, and a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
