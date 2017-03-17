WWE Rumors: Update on Mauro Ranallo missing SmackDown LIVE

Will we be graced with another MAMA MIA on next week's SmackDown Live?

What’s the story?

Mauro Ranallo is a familiar face on SmackDown LIVE. His enthusiastic commentary has livened up quite a few dull shows from SmackDown Live in the past year. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mauro Ranallo didn’t miss SmackDown LIVE last week due to inclement weather. While it is yet unclear as to why he missed the show, the news has brought forth plenty of speculation among the WWE Universe.

In case you didn’t know...

Mauro Ranallo’s commentary has been one of the reasons behind SmackDown's newly found critical acclaim. Ever since his inclusion into the SmackDown commentary team, his enthusiastic style has livened up the show quite a bit. In fact, he is considered the best play-by-play commentator that WWE has featured since Jim Ross.

Last week on SmackDown, the presence of Mauro Ranallo was sorely missed. Without his enthusiastic commentary, several of the segments fell flat despite the best efforts of JBL and Tom Phillips.

The heart of the matter

According to JBL and Tom Phillips, Ranallo missed the show due to inclement weather. However, WOR has come up with a new bit of information regarding Ranallo’s absence. The new report states that Ranallo didn’t miss the show due to inclement weather. While the real reason for Ranallo’s absence hasn’t been stated yet, this news has caused the WWE Universe to speculate quite a bit.

Also read: WWE News: JBL pokes fun of Mauro Ranallo on social media for missing SmackDown LIVE

At the forefront of the speculation, is the rumour that UFC is currently courting him. While it may be a baseless speculation at present, one has to wonder whether it is true given the rumours of Philips being pegged to replace him as the lead announcer. If it is indeed true, then WWE may be missing out on another major asset when it comes to SmackDown Live!

What next?

Speculations aside, Ranallo is expected to make it to next week’s show. It would be interesting to see what Ranallo has to say on the subject next week when he returns to commentary on SmackDown Live!

Sportskeeda’s Take

Mauro Ranallo has been the best find for WWE in recent times when it comes to commentary. Several fans feel that he is the best commentator right next to JR and it would be an understatement to say that his enthusiasm makes the show lively. Let’s hope that Ranallo makes it to next week’s episode and puts this speculation to bed.

