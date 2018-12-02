WWE News: Update on NXT TakeOver going head-to-head with ROH/NJPW at MSG

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 233 // 02 Dec 2018, 01:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

The big story heading into WrestleMania weekend next year would be the clash between NXT TakeOver taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. going head-to-head with NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard from Madison Square Garden, with both events taking place on April 6th during WrestleMania weekend. However, things seem to have changed.

In case you didn't know...

While no matches have been officially announced for either show, the intrigue for both cards reached an all-time high for wrestling fans across the globe. This is the first time that we would see a WWE branded show go directly against a wrestling competitor in any capacity over the last eight years since the brief revival of the "Monday Night Wars" between WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling from early 2010.

The heart of the matter

As fate would have it, it seems as plans have changed for WrestleMania weekend. According to a press release from the PWInsider, a direct statement from the WWE stated that the company has changed the date for NXT TakeOver. The event will now take place on Friday, April 5th. However, the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will now be taking place on Saturday, April 6th. The WWE released the following statement:

“WWE will be going back to its previous WrestleMania Week schedule with NXT TakeOver on Friday, April 5 and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, April 6. We believe this better serves our fans.”

What's next?

WWE will be broadcasting WWE TLC coming up on Sunday, December 16th live on the WWE Network. Ring of Honor will be showcasing "Final Battle" on December 14th, while NJPW will be holding their next event on January 4th, 2019 with "Wrestle Kingdom 13".

Do you agree with the changes? Let us know in the comments below.