×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE News: Update on Roman Reigns' leukemia and return date

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
2.69K   //    09 Nov 2018, 00:45 IST

Reigns forfeited the Universal Championship on RAW.
Reigns forfeited the Universal Championship on RAW.

What's the story?

Former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has begun treatment for his leukaemia but is not expected to return to the ring anytime soon, according to analyst Dave Meltzer.

In case you didn't know

Roman Reigns made his on-screen debut in 2012 with the Shield, before becoming a singles star when the group dissolved.

From 2014, the company began pushing Reigns more prominently, to a mixed response by fans, with Reigns main-eventing the past four WrestleManias.

At Summerslam 2018, the Big Dog defeated long-term nemesis Brock Lesnar to capture the Universal Championship, ending the Beast's reign at 504 days.

Last month, Reigns vacated the title, revealing that the Leukemia he had been diagnosed at aged 22 had returned.

The heart of the matter

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer said that Reigns has only just begun receiving medical treatment for the disease.

Whilst Meltzer did not specify what kind of treatment the Big Dog is receiving, there are several potential routes, including Chemotherapy, a Stem Cell transplant to replace the diseased bone marrow with healthy marrow.

Reigns could also opt for biological treatment, where he would receive help to his immune system to recognize and attack leukemia cells.

Meltzer also wrote about Reigns' potential return date, but said that if there is a date, it is “a long way off."

The former champion is currently scheduled to appear at ACE Comic Con in January next year, though that could easily change depending on his condition.

What's next?

Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear at ACE Comic Con between January 11-13 next year, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

In addition to Reigns, the show will feature several WWE Superstars, including Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and announcer Lilian Garcia.

We here at SportsKeeda would like to send our very best wishes to the Big Dog at this time.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
WWE News: Seth Rollins Provides A Roman Reigns Health Update
RELATED STORY
5 Ways WWE Would Have Booked Roman Reigns' Universal...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Who knew about Reigns' Leukemia diagnosis...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Wrestlers Who May Benefit Following Roman Reigns'...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of Roman Reigns' Universal Championship Reign
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting Things WWE Could Do After Roman Reigns'...
RELATED STORY
What if Roman Reigns Never Wrestles Again?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Roman Reigns' leukemia is not the end of his career
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns announced for first public...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: [Watch] Roman Reigns Greeted Backstage By...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us