WWE News: Update on Roman Reigns' leukemia and return date

Reigns forfeited the Universal Championship on RAW.

What's the story?

Former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has begun treatment for his leukaemia but is not expected to return to the ring anytime soon, according to analyst Dave Meltzer.

In case you didn't know

Roman Reigns made his on-screen debut in 2012 with the Shield, before becoming a singles star when the group dissolved.

From 2014, the company began pushing Reigns more prominently, to a mixed response by fans, with Reigns main-eventing the past four WrestleManias.

At Summerslam 2018, the Big Dog defeated long-term nemesis Brock Lesnar to capture the Universal Championship, ending the Beast's reign at 504 days.

Last month, Reigns vacated the title, revealing that the Leukemia he had been diagnosed at aged 22 had returned.

The heart of the matter

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer said that Reigns has only just begun receiving medical treatment for the disease.

Whilst Meltzer did not specify what kind of treatment the Big Dog is receiving, there are several potential routes, including Chemotherapy, a Stem Cell transplant to replace the diseased bone marrow with healthy marrow.

Reigns could also opt for biological treatment, where he would receive help to his immune system to recognize and attack leukemia cells.

Meltzer also wrote about Reigns' potential return date, but said that if there is a date, it is “a long way off."

The former champion is currently scheduled to appear at ACE Comic Con in January next year, though that could easily change depending on his condition.

What's next?

Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear at ACE Comic Con between January 11-13 next year, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

In addition to Reigns, the show will feature several WWE Superstars, including Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and announcer Lilian Garcia.

We here at SportsKeeda would like to send our very best wishes to the Big Dog at this time.