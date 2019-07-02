WWE News: Update on rumors of Sheamus possibly retiring due to injury

Sheamus

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion Sheamus, who was recently cleared to return to the ring from injury, has been dealing with a condition known as spinal stenosis, a back issue which prematurely ended the career of WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Following the news that Sheamus had been diagnosed with spinal stenosis, rumors that The Celtic Warrior might be forced into early retirement began surfacing online.

In a recent interview conducted for Wrestling Sheet Radio, via The UK Sun, former WWE star Dave "Batista" Bautista addressed and dispelled the retirement rumors, noting Sheamus is readying himself for an imminent in-ring return.

In case you didn't know...

Sheamus has been out of WWE action since April and was last seen on Smackdown Live teaming with his ex-partner Cesaro and Drew McIntyre to face The New Day in a six-man tag team match.

While The Celtic Warrior has been sidelined with injury, the former WWE and Tag Team Champion's future became the subject of much speculation, as a spinal stenosis diagnosis is never good news for a professional wrestler.

Sheamus' tag team partner Cesaro has gone on to receive a decent sized push on the WWE Raw brand following this year's Superstar Shake-Up, and it remains to be seen whether or not The Swiss Cyborg and Sheamus will re-team when Sheamus makes his return to WWE TV.

The heart of the matter

Speaking with Wrestling Sheet Radio, Dave Batista revealed, "[Sheamus] is ready to go, he wants it, he's so hungry, he's in great shape.

"They're just not sure what they want to do with him creatively, so it's a very frustrating place to be."

As of this writing, no official WWE TV return date has been announced for Sheamus, who as seen in recent social media photos looks to have cut some weight and is in excellent shape ahead of his in-ring return.

What's next?

There have been unconfirmed rumors that Sheamus could be returning to WWE TV as soon as tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown Live, but it remains to be seen when The Celtic Warrior will indeed return to action, and if fans will be treated to the reuniting of The Bar, one of the company's most successful tag teams in recent years.

Do you think WWE should re-team Sheamus and Cesaro as The Bar? Or would you prefer to see the two compete as singles stars on WWE TV?