WWE News: Update on when Brock Lesnar will return to the WWE

When will the Beast Incarnate return to the WWE?

What's the story?

According to PW Insider's latest news, the door is open for the former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to return to the WWE once he completes all his UFC obligations.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar lost the Universal Championship which he held for a record 504 days to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Multiple reports quote that there are no plans for Lesnar to return to the WWE soon, and he is UFC bound.

Lesnar will challenge Daniel Cormier for the latter's UFC Heavyweight Championship in early 2019.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar is heading towards another UFC run in early 2019, and will challenge Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. Lesnar had a physical confrontation with Cormier after the later defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July, and made his intentions clear that he is coming for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the fight between Lesnar and Cormier could happen in January 2019 because of Lesnar's suspension after testing positive for two banned substances after his fight with Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

While it is clear that Lesnar will concentrate on returning to the octagon for the next few months, reports quote that WWE officials will be happy to have Lesnar back once he completes his obligations with the UFC.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman had a backstage segment with Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, and asked for a rematch between Reigns and Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Angle refused to give Lesnar his rematch at Hell in a Cell, and told Heyman to forget about the idea. There are conflicting reports of Lesnar not showing up on Raw despite being advertised for the show, and that Triple H's promo was a filler to Lesnar and Heyman's planned segment. But some reports turned down the rumors and quoted there was no idea of Lesnar showing up on Raw, and that he flew home immediately after SummerSlam.

With Lesnar written off WWE programming for the foreseeable future, the Universal Championship will have a more prominent role on the weekly shows. Lesnar will switch his focus to return to the octagon with the intent to capture the UFC Heavyweight Championship once again.

But anything can happen in the WWE, and Lesnar could return to the company after completing his UFC run next year. He could be back in time for WrestleMania 35.

Would you like to see Brock Lesnar back in WWE?