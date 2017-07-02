WWE News: Update on WWE Tough Enough winner's brain surgery

Matt Cappotelli's health issues continue, but the Tough Enough III winner isn't giving up without a fight.

by Harald Math News 02 Jul 2017, 17:28 IST

Matt Cappotelli has gone under the surgeon’s knife once again

What’s the story?

Matt Cappotelli may have been the winner of the third season of WWE Tough Enough (along with John Hennigan), but the 37-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky now faces an even bigger challenge.

Cappotelli recently underwent brain surgery in an attempt to remove a tumour, and the former OVW Heavyweight Champion has taken to Facebook to inform all of his fans how the surgery went. For the time being, things look good for Cappotelli.

In case you didn’t know...

Cappotelli may have been one of the co-winners of Tough Enough season three, but he (and that season) is arguably best remembered for an unsavoury moment that saw Hardcore Holly stiff Cappotelli in a training match.

Cappotelli was left bloodied but unbowed, and he went on to win the season alongside the man who would become John Morrison and then Johnny Mundo.

Cappotelli’s career was over before it began however when he was diagnosed with grade 2/3 astrocytoma when he was on the cusp on the main roster. Cappotelli underwent successful surgery to remove the tumour in May 2007, but a decade later it returned.

The heart of the matter

Cappotelli recently underwent surgery at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, and the 2006 PWI Most Inspirational Wrestler of the Year took to Facebook to update his fans on the procedure. Cappotelli stated that the surgery took between nine and ten hours and was a success, with the doctors managing to accomplish most of what they set out to do.

Cappotelli went on to say that there is still an inoperable portion of tumour in his brain stem, which will be dealt with at an appropriate time. He must now wait on pathology reports to establish exactly what it is they are dealing with, at which point the best plan of action will be put in place.

For the time being, Cappotelli has been advised to rest up.

What’s next?

As Cappotelli’s statement makes clear, until the pathology report comes back all he can do is rest. The struggle isn’t over yet for the Tough Enough III champion, but he has shown the world over the last decade that he isn’t going to give up easily.

One can only hope that the pathology report brings good news, but come rain or shine Cappotelli will keep getting up.

Author’s take

I’m sure I echo the thoughts of all wrestling fans worldwide in sending Matt Cappotelli the best wishes regarding his health. A lesser individual would have seen the return of the tumor as proof that it was time to give up, but Cappotelli’s resilience and fighting spirit is an inspirational to all. Good luck Matt!