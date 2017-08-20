WWE News: Updated betting odds for WWE Summerslam 2017

The betting odds for this Sunday's Summerslam.

This will be the 30th annual WWE Summerslam pay-per-view

What's the story?

Bet Wrestling have provided an update on the betting odds for this Sunday's WWE Summerslam pay-per-view, which has been provided below:

*Brock Lesnar (c) -320 vs Samoa Joe +375 vs Braun Strowman +1100 vs Roman Reigns +1500 [Fatal 4-way match for the WWE Universal Championship]

*Jinder Mahal (c) +700 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -1500 [WWE Championship match]

*Alexa Bliss (c) -260 vs Sasha Banks +180 [Raw Women's Championship match]

*Naomi (c) -930 vs Natalya +510 [Smackdown Women's Championship match]

*AJ Styles (c) -400 vs Kevin Owens +280 [WWE United States Championship match]

*Sheamus and Cesaro (c) +135 vs Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose -175 [Raw Tag team Championship match]

Follow our live updates and coverage of Summerslam 2017 here

*The New Day (c) -900 vs The Usos +500 [Smackdown Tag team Championship match]

*Akira Tozawa (c) -425 vs Neville +305 [WWE Cruiserweight Championship]

*John Cena +150 vs Baron Corbin -190

*Finn Balor -555 vs Bray Wyatt +365

*Randy Orton +500 vs Rusev -900

*Big Show +140 vs Big Cass -180

*The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan -285 vs The Miz and the Miztourage +205

In case you didn't know...

The 30th annual WWE Summerslam pay-per-view will be hosted this Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

A two-hour long pre-show will lead up to the 'Biggest event of the Summer'.

The heart of the matter

In betting odds, the negative (-) sign indicates the underdog heading into a certain match while the positive (+) is used to represent the favourite. The numbers mentioned after the signs denotes how favoured or unfavored the competitors are.

There have been several changes in the odds but Brock Lesnar is still considered the favourite to retain his WWE Universal Championship. Samoa Joe is next in line to emerge as the victor, followed by Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

Nakamura is now heavily favoured to win his match against Jinder Mahal. However, this win may be in the form of a DQ or a count out and the WWE Championship may not change hands.

Both the Women's champions are considered to retain their respective titles at the 'Biggest event of the Summer', whereas, both the tag team Champions may lose their gold this Sunday. John Cena had an advantage over Corbin earlier on but 'The Lone Wolf' is favoured as the winner now.

Rusev and Big Cass are slated to win their matches at Summerslam but there is only a slight difference in the odds compared to what their opponents have.

What's next?

We will have to wait a few more hours to find out if these predictions turn into a reality or not. Summerslam pay-per-view will be telecasted live in the WWE Network from 7E/4P with the special pre-show starting from 5E/2P.

Author's take

Over the years, betting odds have been credited for spoiling an event before it gets broadcast. That means the competitors who are favoured in the odds generally emerge as the victor in their respective matches.

When the smart money comes in, the odds turn out to be more and more accurate with the predictions.