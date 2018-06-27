WWE News: Updated match card for Extreme Rules, three new championship matches added to the show

Extreme Rules is going to be another successful WWE event

What's the story?

Following the aftermath of this week's edition of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, three title matches have been apparently confirmed for the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE is currently coming fresh-off a very successful Money in the Bank PPV, which saw the crowning of a new Mr. Money in the Bank in Braun Strowman and a new Ms. Money in the Bank in Alexa Bliss.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

As an overall event, the 2018 MITB show turned out to be a huge success, as the likes of WWE Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Live Women's Champion Carmella, and now former WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained their title belts on an exciting evening in Illinois.

The heart of the matter

The 2018 Extreme Rules pay-per-view will serve as the final stop before WWE's second biggest annual pay-per-view of the year, that is, SummerSlam. And, so far so, several Championship matches have been announced and confirmed for this year's Extreme Rules PPV.

Below is the updated match card for Extreme Rules, 2018:

#1 AJ Styles vs Rusev- WWE Championship

On last week's edition of SmackDown Live, Rusev earned his first shot at the WWE Championship, when he won a five-way Gauntlet Match also involving The Miz, Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan, and New Day's Big E.

#2 Carmella vs Asuka- SmackDown Live Women's Championship

Following an outside interference from James Ellsworth at Money in the Bank, 'The Empress of Tomorrow' Asuka is all set to receive another shot at the SD Live Women's Title.

#3 Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax- Raw Women's Championship

After winning the MITB Women's Briefcase, Alexa Bliss immediately went on to cash-in her Money in the Bank contract during the first-ever collision between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax at MITB and eventually won the Raw Women's Championship yet again.

Former champion Nia Jax will be getting her championship rematch at Extreme Rules.

#4 Bludgeon Brothers vs Team Hell No- SmackDown Live

The shocking return of Kane on this week's SmackDown Live immediately led to the reunion of Team Hell No, as SD Live GM Paige announced that the duo of Daniel Bryan and Kane will now challenge for The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Titles.

#5 Deleters of World vs The B-Team- Raw Tag Team Championship

The team of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas will eventually get their shot at the Raw Tag Titles at the upcoming Extreme Rules event when they go head-to-head against the dynamic duo of Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt.

#6 Roman Reigns vs Bobby Lashley

WWE initially announced a six-pack challenge for Extreme Rules, which would've subsequently determined the next #1 Contender for the Universal Championship.

However, that match has now apparently been scrapped and has been replaced by a one-on-one showdown between Reigns and Lashley.

What's next?

Extreme Rules, 2018 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 15 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.