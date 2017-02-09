WWE News: Updated WWE Network subscriber numbers from end of January

After the latest earnings report, we have a good view of how many are paying for the WWE Network on the Road To WrestleMania...

by Jeremy Bennett News 09 Feb 2017, 23:00 IST

The paid subscribers number continues to look healthy for the WWE.

What’s the story?

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the WWE has announced during their earnings report that the WWE Network now has 1.5M subscribers as of January 31, 2017. Of this number, 1.4M of the subscribers are within the United States and 0.4M are global.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE Network launched on February 24, 2014, and is fast approaching the three-year anniversary of. Over these three years, they have expanded to well over 200 countries with their 24-hour streaming channel along with countless hours of on-demand content.

The heart of the matter...

The WWE didn’t provide the overall number of subscribers that add in those who are on their 30-day free trial, but in prior figures released, there would typically be anywhere from 300k to 500k taking advantage of a free month.

What’s next?

The Elimination Chamber is up next on the WWE Network this Sunday; which is a Smackdown Live branded pay per view headlined by the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE World Championship. The competitors for this match include the champion John Cena, Bray Wyatt, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, and AJ Styles.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Based on the average pay per view figures for the WWE prior to the WWE Network, a break-even point for Vince McMahon would be 1M paid subscribers. Based on that logic, the network has been a success for Vince. For $9.99 a month, the value is astronomical between the pay per views, original programming, access to NXT, and classic events and past pay per views.

It’s got something for the casual and hardcore wrestling fan; which is why it has been a success. There are many detractors of the way Vince books the product, but you cannot deny his vision and innovation for professional wrestling.