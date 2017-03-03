WWE News: Vader says he wants to die in the ring

Vader makes his thoughts known on how he wants to go out.

Former WCW World Champion and WWE Superstar, Vader

What’s the story?

In an interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, the wrestling legend, Vader stated that he wants to die in the ring.

In case you didn’t know...

Vader is a legend in the wrestling industry, he is a former WCW World Champion, IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and All Japan Triple Crown Champion. He’s notorious for how tough and stiff he was in the wrestling ring, as well as the uncanny agility that he possessed for a big man. Vader was the man that inducted fellow wrestling legend Stan, “The Lariat,” Hansen into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

The heart of the matter

Vader was recently a guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. Vader has been in the news as of late based on some heartbreaking tweets that he’s sent out recently regarding his health.

Told by 2.heart Drs at this time that my heart is wore out from footbal&wrestling I have 2 yrs to live , conjestive hesrt failure reality — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) November 15, 2016

Vader also tweeted, “As I enter my final days, proud of the Father Son Brother Football player Pro Wrestler The Super Heavy Big Man Goat I'm Grateful for the Time,” on February 14th, but that tweet has since been removed. He supposedly removed that tweet due to growing outpouring of concern over his health, which he addressed on the podcast:

"I kind of wish I hadn't brought it up, and I am continuing to wrestle. Someone said, 'Aren't you afraid? Why would you get a booking (to wrestle) at this point when you've had this type of diagnosis?' I said, 'Brother, where would you rather die in a bed at home, or in the hospital, or would you rather die in front of 10,000 people having fun in the ring?"

Vader went on to say that it’s his choice to continue to take wrestling bookings and that’s how he wants to go out. He would rather die in the middle of the ring than in the hospital, “like a sheep waiting to be slaughtered.” He said that’s not who he is and that’s not how it’s gonna happen with me.

What’s next?

It is unknown at this time whether or not Vader will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Sportskeeda’s take

We can completely believe that this is what Vader wants. Vader was the first American to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and has a reputation as one of the toughest men to ever step through the ropes. If anybody can outlive this kind of diagnosis from doctors, it’s Vader.

