WWE News: Velveteen Dream responds to rumours of backstage heat in WWE 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
20   //    23 Dec 2018, 18:21 IST

Dream could be in trouble with WWE officials
Dream could be in trouble with WWE officials

What's the story?

Velveteen Dream wasn't called up along with the six other NXT talents this past week, and after posting a tweet asking for the WWE Universe's support when it comes to a promotion, it is believed that he could have angered bosses backstage.

In case you didn't know...

Velveteen Dream has been a stand out star in WWE over the past year, and has made a number of comments about being promoted to the main roster, which includes the fact that he wore ring attire with "Call me up Vince" emblazoned across it a few months ago.

When the likes of Nikki Cross, Lars Sullivan, Heavy Machinery, EC3, and Lacey Evans were all called up this past week on Raw, Velveteen Dream posted a tweet about requesting backing from the WWE Universe, which has since been deleted.

The post that landed Dream in hot water
The post that landed Dream in hot water

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer reported earlier this week that Velveteen Dream's response to these recent call-ups landed him in hot water with WWE officials, but it appears the former Tough Enough star has a response to this speculation.

Dream tweeted:

They Love Me
Won’t Be Going 
Anywhere
LITERALLY AM THE FUTURE.

This tweet was also deleted. It seems the star isn't afraid of trouble with the company, since he considers himself to be the future of the business.

What's next?

NXT Takeover: Phoenix is now a few weeks away, and Dream is yet to be added to a match. The show is the first for NXT in 2019, and could be a stepping stone into the Royal Rumble match, as long as he remains off social media, and concentrates on delivering his message in the ring.

Do you think Velveteen Dream is in hot water with WWE? Have your say in the comments section.

