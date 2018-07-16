WWE News: Velveteen Dream takes credit for Hulk Hogan return

He's back brother!

What’s the story?

Hulk Hogan is finally back home after three years of obscurity and the wrestling community as a whole couldn’t have been any happier. Hulkster himself expressed his gratitude and seemed relieved at being reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame after being unceremoniously kicked out three years ago.

Just met with the @WWE Superstars and on all levels the volume of love and support was overwhelming. I’ve been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home. Only Love 4 the #WWEUNIVERSE brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 15, 2018

While we’re sure Vince McMahon engineered the move, a certain Velveteen Dream has come forward to take credit for the return and we must say he did so in brilliant fashion.

In case you didn’t know…

Hogan was caught in the middle of a raging sex-tape scandal and an audio clip was released as evidence in the court proceedings. In the audio clip, Hogan was heard using racial slurs which inadvertently led to his ouster from the WWE Hall of Fame and the company itself.

Time is the best healer they say and it certainly holds true in this case. Ever since his exit from WWE, reports of Hogan mending fences with WWE have grown in number with each passing week and it became evident to one and all that one of the biggest superstars in pro wrestling history would eventually come back.

It finally happened last night when WWE officially announced the reinstatement of the 6-time WWE Champion into the HOF while also stating that he is back as a result of the countless public apologies and voluntary community service.

The heat of the matter

Velveteen Dream wasted no time in getting some traction off the return as he indirectly took credit for Hogan’s comeback. If you’d remember, Dream paid tribute to Hogan last month at NXT Takeover: Chicago by wrestling in Hogan-inspired in-ring gear during his match against Ricochet.

Hogan took notice of the tribute after the Takeover event and acknowledged the gesture, so much so that he even offered Dream the offer to become his manager. In his own distinct style, Dream shot the legend down and instead, proclaimed that he will ride solo.

He took to Twitter last night and mentioned that it was no coincidence that Hogan was got back into the company’s fold following his tribute. Coincidence? Opportunistic, we say?

What’s next?

It’s unsure as to how WWE plans on using Hogan now that he is back. At 64 years old, it’s highly unlikely (read: he should not!) that he returns to the ring and would most likely be used in a non-wrestling capacity on television. GM? Manager? How would you like to Hogan being used?

Sound off in the comments section below.

