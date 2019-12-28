WWE News: Veteran deemed 'liability to the company', no longer allowed to wrestle

Jerry Lawler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007

Jerry Lawler has revealed that he is not allowed to get involved in any physical altercations on WWE programming, while he has been deemed “a liability to the company” by doctors.

The topic of the Hall of Famer’s in-ring status was discussed on the latest episode of his podcast, The Jerry Lawler Show, when he was asked about difficult moments in his career that he had to overcome.

Although he still wrestles outside of WWE, the 70-year-old has not competed in any matches for the company since he suffered a cardiac arrest in September 2012 moments after a tag team match on RAW.

Lawler explained that he is on WWE’s ‘no-touch’ list, hence why he walked away from AOP duo Akam and Rezar on the most recent episode of RAW, and he will never be allowed to wrestle for the company again.

“Still, to this day, the people in WWE still feel like that’s not the case [Lawler being cleared to wrestle]. They keep me on the no-touch list and all of that kind of thing. We’ve talked about this before on the podcast. The doctors told Lauren, ‘We can’t clear him to go back in the ring because he’s a liability to the company.’”

Despite still wanting to perform for WWE, Lawler added that he understands that it would be a “PR disaster” if he were to compete in a match on television and suffer another health scare.

“If they grant my request and they say, ‘Okay, we’ll let you decide what you think is best,’ and they let me go out there and wrestle again, and then something did happen again, it would be a PR disaster for the company.”

