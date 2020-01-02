WWE News: Veteran Superstar returned after 10 years only for a match against Brock Lesnar

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar

A match against Brock Lesnar is the holy grail of the WWE. It's the most lucrative matchup that every Superstar envisions to have and Bobby Lashley is one of them. In fact, a showdown against the Beast Incarnate was the only reason why he came back to WWE in the first place. Lashley returned to the company after 10 years in 2018 and has since had a topsy-turvy ride on the main roster.

Sportskeeda's very own Gary Cassidy was part of a roundtable interview with Bobby Lashley back in November and the WWE Superstar revealed that having a match against Brock Lesnar is on top of his wishlist. Lashley admitted that he came back with the sole purpose of taking on Lesnar, and everything apart from that makes no sense to him.

“That’s the only reason I came back [to WWE] so everything that I’m doing around it, I don’t even know why I’m doing.”

Bobby Lashley on a potential match with Brock Lesnar:



“That’s the only reason I came back [to WWE] so everything that I’m doing around it, I don’t even know why I’m doing.”



[November 11th, 2019] — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 1, 2020

However, he also added that he is willing to do anything and everything before he gets what he wants, and that is to share the squared circle with the most decorated Superstar of this generation.

“I’m just doing whatever I need to do to get to that match - whether it’s singing, bringing my sisters on or playing that nonsense. They’ve held me back this long and I don’t know if it’s a point of paying dues here. I don’t care what it is, I’m going to get that match.”

“I’m just doing whatever I need to do to get to that match - whether it’s singing, bringing my sisters on or playing that nonsense. They’ve held me back this long and I don’t know if it’s a point of paying dues here. I don’t care what it is, I’m going to get that match.” — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 1, 2020

Don't forget to check out Gary Cassidy's interview with Bobby Lashley below in which he talks about Braun Strowman, his celebrity dream match and more.

Advertisement

Bobby Lashley is currently involved in a long-drawn romantic storyline involving Lana, Rusev and Liv Morgan. Despite the fan backlash, WWE has not given up on the angle that has garnered astounding views on YouTube as well as a decent bump in the ratings for the segments on RAW.

The Dominator isn't complaining about his current position in the company as he is confident that all roads eventually lead to Brock Lesnar.