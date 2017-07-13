WWE News: Video of Kevin Owens brutally destroying a fan at a live event

Former United States Champion Kevin Owens is not just known for his amazing skills inside the squared circle, but also his sharp and scathing tongue. A fan at a live event would learn this the hard way when he tried to provoke Owens.

Kevin Owens won the United States Championship from Chris Jericho at Wrestlemania 33 and then again on the SmackDown Live episode that followed Payback. In a shocking and uncharacteristic occurrence, Kevin Owens dropped the United States Championship to AJ Styles at a recent live event at Madison Square Garden recently.

For the period that Owens carried the title, he called himself the ‘New Face of America’, which was a tongue in cheek reference to the fact that he is a Canadian. Owens is known for being one of the sharpest and wittiest heels in the whole roster, as he would prove recently.

At a recent live event, a fan decided to have fun with Owens. He asked the former US Champion where his belt was. Owens, unfettered, replied saying that it wasn’t a belt, it was a title (adding a colourful word that we cannot repeat here).

This is an allusion to the fact that certain words are banned in the WWE vocabulary and ‘belt’ is one of them. The fan, used to Kevin Owens’ colourful language, took it in the right spirit and seemed rather amused.

Kevin Owens will have a shot at reclaiming the United States Championship title at Battleground when he faces the current champion, AJ Styles.

Kevin Owens is probably the sharpest man in the history of professional wrestling since Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan. He is entertaining both at the commentary desk, and whenever he has the microphone in his hand.

He is a unique figure and that’s why he's risen the ranks so quickly, despite the fact that his body type is not something Vince McMahon usually gravitates towards. I have been a fan for a long time and will continue to remain one, for many years.