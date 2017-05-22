WWE News: Video of Tyler Bate’s theme officially released

Tyler Bate has finally reached the big time.

Bate lost the United Kingdom title at NXT Takeover: Chicago to Pete Dunne

What’s the story?

Former WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate has finally had his theme song released on one of WWE’s YouTube channel. The 20-year-old made quite the first impression in the company upon winning the UK Championship in Blackpool earlier this year.

In case you didn’t know...

The youngster had been on WWE’s radar for quite some time prior to his entry into the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, with many fans tipping him as one of the favourites right from the very beginning.

He defeated Pete Dunne for the belt in the finals of the competition, with the Bruiserweight ironically being the man to take the title back from him at NXT Takeover: Chicago.

The heart of the matter

The upbeat number was released in the last few days with the title of the track being ‘Inaugural’. It has been described as quite generic by some fans, but given Bate’s persona, it seems to suit him quite well.

The same can be said of Dunne’s theme, with the champion possessing a theme that fits his brash and arrogant nature to a tee.

What’s next?

It’s likely that we’ll see a rematch between the two in the near future, however, it seems more logical to insert Trent Seven into the mix.

After all, the three men make up the British Strong Style trio, and it would be a great way for WWE to continue to promote companies like Progress by informing the casual fans of their past history as a trio together.

Author’s take

We’re 50-50 on the theme song, but in terms of Bate as an actual performer, he is already a superstar. That match with Dunne in Chicago is already in the discussion for Match of the Year, and that’s hardly surprising given the storytelling involved in the bout.

Hopefully, we can indeed see these two “fight forever” for years to come.