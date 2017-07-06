WWE News: Video re-surfaces of Kevin Owens discussing CM Punk argument

What a feud this would be.

Poor old Kevin



What’s the story?

An old video of WWE superstar Kevin Owens during a shoot interview has surfaced on YouTube. During the clip, the former Universal Champion details an argument of sorts that occurred between him and UFC fighter CM Punk during their time with Ring of Honor.

In case you didn’t know...

Shoot interviews are extremely common for independent wrestlers to do, with many top names airing their opinions over things like YouTube in the last few years. This particular clip is one of many from Owens’ edition, with the Prizefighter also discussing the likes of Low-Ki and the Phenomenal AJ Styles in the past.

The heart of the matter

The contents of the video include Owens running down an incident that took place, which involved KO responding to a joke that Punk had made regarding him wearing a t-shirt to the ring. For some reason, Punk apparently took offence to the way in which Kevin spoke to him, with the Straight Edge Superstar losing his cool and unleashing a verbal tirade on the former NXT Champion.

What’s next?

It’s doubtful that we’ll hear about this from either party, given that Punk has nothing to do with professional wrestling anymore and Owens is focused on holding onto his United States Championship. Still, it’d be great to see this brought up in the future if these two ever were to step into the ring together. Sure it’s unlikely, but what’s the harm in a bit of fantasy booking?

Author’s take

It sounds like Punk was a little bit petty in this instance, which makes us wonder whether or not the reports of him being a bit difficult to deal with backstage are in fact true. On the Colt Cabana Podcast he made it sound like the world was against him, but perhaps his arrogance over the years has been what led to the downfall in his position within WWE.

