WWE News: Video of Shane McMahon's emergency helicopter landing released
Shane McMahon's helicopter developed a snag and had to make an emergency landing.
What's the story?
A video of Shane McMahon's helicopter crash landing in the Atlantic Ocean was released by the New York City Police Department (NYPD).
In case you didn't know...
Shane McMahon is the on-screen commissioner of SmackDown Live and the son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.
Shane was involved in an emergency helicopter landing when the helicopter he was in developed a technical snag. Thankfully, Shane and the pilot, Mario Regetien, the only two occupants in the helicopter, walked away from the crash unscathed.
McMahon spoke to reporters after getting back to the mainland and said that it was an unsettling experience in the aircraft, but praised the pilot for being calm, which in turn made him calm.
The heart of the matter
The video of the daring rescue was released by the NYPD, where the NYPD Aviation Unit received a distress call and were at the place of the crash in ten minutes.
NYPD's divers went into action and discovered that both occupants of the helicopter had no serious injuries and both were helped to a police boat waiting nearby.
Reactions
Meanwhile, Rusev didn't have a similar reaction to the rest of the WWE Superstars...
Author's take
Thanks to the calmness of the pilot, Mario, and the quick-thinking of the NYPD Aviation Unit, Shane came away from the crash unharmed, and the WWE Universe is glad that the two occupants of the helicopter are safe and sound!