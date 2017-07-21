WWE News: Video of Shane McMahon's emergency helicopter landing released

Shane McMahon's helicopter developed a snag and had to make an emergency landing.

by Nishant Jayaram News 21 Jul 2017, 16:21 IST

Shane McMahon

What's the story?

A video of Shane McMahon's helicopter crash landing in the Atlantic Ocean was released by the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

In case you didn't know...

Shane McMahon is the on-screen commissioner of SmackDown Live and the son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Shane was involved in an emergency helicopter landing when the helicopter he was in developed a technical snag. Thankfully, Shane and the pilot, Mario Regetien, the only two occupants in the helicopter, walked away from the crash unscathed.

McMahon spoke to reporters after getting back to the mainland and said that it was an unsettling experience in the aircraft, but praised the pilot for being calm, which in turn made him calm.

I'd like to thank the man upstairs for looking out this morning & thanks to pilot Mario, Suffolk Co. Marine Bureau & Fire Island Coast Guard — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 19, 2017

The heart of the matter

The video of the daring rescue was released by the NYPD, where the NYPD Aviation Unit received a distress call and were at the place of the crash in ten minutes.

NYPD's divers went into action and discovered that both occupants of the helicopter had no serious injuries and both were helped to a police boat waiting nearby.

Reactions

Wow - certainly glad to hear @shanemcmahon is ok! https://t.co/Us5w5esIwk — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 19, 2017

What?! How is he so calm?! His helicopter landed in the WATER! There's sharks in that water. I can't. So glad you're ok @shanemcmahon ???? https://t.co/TTaEHn3wYj — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 19, 2017

Life : Shane you're going to be in a helicopter crash this morning.

Shane McMahon : pic.twitter.com/9hzoM4Dmaq — D.C. (@DarrenConnolly_) July 19, 2017

Shane McMahon survived a helicopter crash?? No wonder I had to change my name to Gregory. — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) July 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Rusev didn't have a similar reaction to the rest of the WWE Superstars...

When you don't respond to my video messages you land in the ocean @shanemcmahon #carma #WWEBattleground — Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 19, 2017

Author's take

Thanks to the calmness of the pilot, Mario, and the quick-thinking of the NYPD Aviation Unit, Shane came away from the crash unharmed, and the WWE Universe is glad that the two occupants of the helicopter are safe and sound!