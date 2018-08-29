WWE News: Viewership Figures For RAW From Toronto Revealed

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 2.82K // 29 Aug 2018, 09:21 IST

RAW saw a massive decrease in TV viewership

What's the story?

Last week, RAW soared across the three million viewers mark for the first time in quite a while. Unfortunately, the numbers tanked this week, with RAW seeing a massive decrease in viewership.

This week's edition of RAW drew in a mere 2.876 million viewers, as opposed to last week's 3.096 million. One can attribute this to the fact that fewer eyes were on the product as compared to the RAW after SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

RAW has been the flagship show for WWE for many years now. Three hours of weekly television on Monday nights have become a tradition not just for hardcore fans but also casual ones, who number in millions.

This week, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns teamed up for the main event. Trish Stratus returned to a massive pop. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens put on quite the match, followed by Kevin Owens quitting the company on air.

The heart of the matter

The viewership for the first hour was the strongest at 3.076 million, but it dropped to 2.927 million viewers for the second. The third hour saw a massive dip in viewership with only a mere 2.630 million viewers tuning in.

I would like to thank No DQ for the figures. While this figure is a drop as compared to last week's number, in light of some of the lowest ratings in history, this is still a strong number. This week, we witnessed a pretty quality show and with strong shows, WWE may be able to keep the ratings strong around the three million mark.

What's next?

The next few weeks should deal with the build to Hell in a Cell next month. Shawn Michaels returns next week, so that could be a boost in viewership. With The Undertaker rumoured to be present next week, a lot could happen!

What did you think of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments.