WWE News: Vince McMahon allows SmackDown star to write and produce his own promos

Vince McMahon makes the big decisions in WWE

What's the story?

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Ali has revealed that his recent promos on SmackDown Live are all his own work and they are not written or produced by WWE.

In case you didn't know…

Excluding the 51-man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown, Ali has not competed in a televised match since he defeated Andrade on an episode of SmackDown Live on May 21.

The former Cruiserweight Classic competitor has picked up several victories over Buddy Murphy in untelevised dark matches in recent weeks, while he has cut promos from different locations on SmackDown Live in which he has explained that he has seen lots of “evil” in his life but he is not afraid of it.

“There is no monster that can scare me, no giant that I can’t stand tall against, no evil that I will not battle. And if I shall meet the devil again and he wants to square up and lock eyes, I will ask him, ‘May I have this dance?’ … To anybody out there who’s facing their own evil, remember this: evil only wins when you don’t show up to fight.”

Since Jon Moxley claimed that he was told to read promos word-for-word by Vince McMahon, there has been a lot of discussion amongst fans and people within the wrestling business about how creative WWE Superstars are allowed to be with their characters.

The heart of the matter

A Twitter user mentioned how WWE’s creative team probably writes Ali’s promos because he is still relatively new to the main roster and he is unlikely to have any creative freedom.

However, the man himself responded by revealing that, although everything we see from him on television requires approval before being broadcast, his promos are not produced or written by WWE.

Incorrect, my friend. Although everything is ultimately approved for broadcast, these are not produced or written by WWE. https://t.co/ACbVvG4L0E — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) July 13, 2019

What's next?

Given that Ali has not competed on SmackDown Live for almost two months, it is safe to assume that he will return to our screens as an in-ring competitor in the near future.