WWE News: Vince McMahon almost fired writer for bizarre reason

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 07 Dec 2019, 21:10 IST SHARE

Vince McMahon decides who does and doesn't work for WWE

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman, CEO and the mastermind behind a lot of things that fans have seen on WWE television, but he is also known as one of the most eccentric people to have ever been involved in the wrestling business.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Hannibal TV, former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs revealed that a fellow writer was almost fired by McMahon for failing to knock on his door when he handed in a promo script.

“A month after I was there, he wanted to fire one of the writers for not knocking on his door, his office door, before he came in. Vince was like, ‘Hey, come back with this promo.’ They came back with the promo without knocking on the door and Vince was like, ‘What the hell?’ He wanted to fire him.”

Jacobs added that writers are “one weird interaction away” from losing their behind-the-scenes jobs in WWE, which is why a lot of members of staff are afraid of McMahon.

Why did Jimmy Jacobs leave WWE?

In October 2017, Jimmy Jacobs was released by WWE after he posed for a picture with The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll and Adam Page outside the arena before an episode of RAW, which the Bullet Club members had threatened to “invade”.

Listen to Dustin Rhodes discuss all things AEW and WWE on the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy!